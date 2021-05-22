Widener (groin) will be activated from the injured list and will start Sunday against the Rockies, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
A groin strain has sidelined Widener since April 22, but he's finally ready to return to the rotation. The righty was inconsistent before suffering the injury, enjoying two scoreless, six-inning outings while allowing three and four earned runs in his other two shorter starts.
