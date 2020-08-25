Widener (0-1) gave up a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in two innings in a loss to the Rockies on Monday.

Widener gave up a double to Tony Wolters and an RBI single to Raimel Tapia in the fifth inning. That was the last run of the game, and enough to give Widener his first loss this year. The reliever has been solid with a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 19 strikeouts across 16 innings in a long-relief role.