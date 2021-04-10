Widener allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out three against Cincinnati on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander couldn't match his strong performance in his first big-league start April 4, during which he shut out San Diego over six frames. However, Widener hung in for five innings Friday and kept Arizona within striking range, so he has a fair chance of remaining in the rotation even after Zac Gallen (forearm) returns. Widener's next start is lined up for Thursday at Washington.