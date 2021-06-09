Widener (groin) is throwing from 90 feet and is next expected to throw a bullpen session, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old landed on the shelf May 25 after aggravating the groin injury in his return from a month-long absence, but he's set to make relatively quick return to mound work. Widener is likely still at least a couple weeks away from rejoining Arizona since he may require a rehab assignment.