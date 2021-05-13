Widener (groin) threw 51 pitches across 3.1 innings in his simulated game Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Following Thursday's successful throwing session, Widener is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday and will likely make a rehab start after that. The right-hander has been on the injured list since April 28 due to a right groin strain, but he's progressing well in his recovery.
