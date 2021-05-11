Widener (groin) threw a bullpen session Monday and came away feeling good, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Widener threw off a mound for the first time since landing on the injured list. The Diamondbacks want to see how the right-hander responds Tuesday before taking next steps. If no issue arises, Widener will throw a 50-pitch simulated game. Manager Torey Lovullo estimated the pitcher would need at least two such appearances, putting him on schedule for a tentative return with two weeks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Throws but not off mound•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Lands on IL with groin strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Pitches six scoreless innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Takes step back Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Shines in first MLB start•