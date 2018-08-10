Widener struck out nine over seven shutout innings Thursday in Double-A Jackson's 2-1 win over Chattanooga. He gave up three hits and no walks while tossing 99 pitches.

The right-hander ran his scoreless streak to 16 innings and has now allowed no more than three runs in any of his last eight outings, netting a 1.97 ERA over that stretch. The 23-year-old leads all Double-A pitchers with 151 strikeouts over 119.1 innings this season and paces the Southern League with a 0.98 WHIP and .188 batting average against.