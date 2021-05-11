Widener (groin) will throw a simulated game Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The news suggests that the Tuesday bullpen session went well for Widener, who hadn't thrown from a mound since being placed on the injured list April 28. The righty was inconsistent in four starts before the injury, but still figures to return to the rotation once healthy.
