Widener will start Sunday night's exhibition game against the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Widener impressed pitching coach Matt Herges during summer camp, but he was not a serious candidate for the No. 5 starter job that officially went to Merrill Kelly on Saturday. The Diamondbacks will use Widener and Taylor Clarke (Monday) for the two exhibition games in Los Angeles. It's unclear if either player will be on the Opening Day roster, but both should serve as depth starters and/or bulk-inning pitchers.
