Locastro will start in left field and bat leadoff Monday against the Rays.

He'll displace normal leadoff man Jarrod Dyson atop the order with the Diamondbacks opposing a southpaw (Blake Snell) in the series opener. Locastro boasts some intriguing speed and has shown an ability to hit for contact in the high minors, but he'll largely remain off the fantasy radar while being stuck in a short-side platoon role with Arizona.

