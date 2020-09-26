Locastro went 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, two runs scored and was hit by a pitch in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Locastro reached base five times, including the fourth time he'd been hit by a pitch in just 77 plate appearances. That's a skill he honed in the 2019 when he was hit a team-high 22 times as a bench player. The 28-year-old outfielder has largely been bypassed while the Diamondbacks take a closer look at younger players like Daulton Varsho and Pavin Smith. This was just Locastro's second start in the last 11 games.