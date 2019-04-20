The Diamondbacks optioned Locastro to Triple-A Reno ahead of Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Locastro became expendable when the Diamondbacks acquired utility man Blake Swihart from the Red Sox on Friday. Unlike Swihart, Locastro still has minor-league options remaining, which was likely the primary factor in him getting sent back to Reno. The 26-year-old appeared in nine games during his stay with the big club, registering four hits in 11 at-bats to go with two steals.

