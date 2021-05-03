The Diamondbacks reinstated Locastro (finger) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Before landing on the IL on April 18 with a dislocated left pinkie finger, Locastro had been off to a strong start to the season with a .345 on-base percentage and three stolen bases over 15 games. With Ketel Marte (hamstring) and Kole Calhoun (hamstring) both still on the IL, Locastro should have a path to a near-everyday role, though his opportunities against right-handed pitching could be more limited than before. The Diamondbacks have gotten quality production of late from both Pavin Smith and Josh Rojas, and the two could regularly factor into the mix for playing time in the outfield alongside lineup mainstay David Peralta.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Nearing return•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Stitches removed•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Dislocation confirmed•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Heads to IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Likely to land on injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Exits with dislocated pinky•