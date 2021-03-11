Locastro (COVID-19) is expected to return to camp Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Locastro has been limited to one Cactus League game due to testing positive for the virus. His return adds another body to the mix of outfielders getting time in right field while Kole Calhoun (knee) is unavailable. He also has experience in center field and could start there when Ketel Marte lines up at second base.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Undefined role•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Big night in Game 2•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Sitting out Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Swats leadoff home run•