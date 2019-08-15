Locastro was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Locastro has seen a drop in his role and performance since the calendar turned to August, as he's hitting just .176 with a .476 OPS in nine games (three starts) this month. The 27-year-old should return when rosters expand in September after seeing regular playing time in the minors. Stefan Crichton was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move.

