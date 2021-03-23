Locastro started in center field and went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Monday's spring game against Oakland.

Monday was another productive game for Locastro, who is 7-for-19 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and two stolen bases. He's making a bid to fill in for right fielder Kole Calhoun (knee), who is expected to open the regular season on the injured list.