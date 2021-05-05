Locastro entered Tuesday's game as a pinch runner and scored a run in a 9-3 loss to the Marlins.
Locastro was activated off the injured list Tuesday, but he did not re-enter the starting lineup. Prior to dislocating his finger mid-April, Locastro manned center field as the primary replacement for Ketel Marte (hamstring). Since then, Pavin Smith has successfully transitioned to center and become the primary leadoff hitter. There's still an opportunity in right field with Kole Calhoun (hamstring) sidelined, but that won't happen until Josh Rojas (four HR in five games) cools off. For now, Locastro will fill a familiar role, that of fourth outfielder and speed off the bench.