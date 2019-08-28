Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Enters for injured Marte
Locastro entered Tuesday's game after starter Ketel Marte was removed with a hamstring injury. He walked in his only plate appearance and scored a run in a 3-2 win over San Francisco.
Marte hurt his hamstring while rounding the bases on a home run and said he should be ready Thursday following Wednesday's off day. Locastro is an occasional starter against left-handers and has stolen 12 bags in 72 games. With David Peralta's season-ending shoulder surgery, there should be more opportunities for the speedy outfielder through the remainder of the season.
