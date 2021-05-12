Locastro entered Tuesday's game in the seventh inning, played center field, and went 0-for-2 in an 11-3 win over the Marlins.

Locastro, who hadn't started the previous three games, entered when Pavin Smith moved from center field to first base after Christian Walker (oblique) was removed. Smith, who usurped center field when Locastro hit the injured list in April with a finger injury, could fill in at first base if Walker's injury turns out to be significant, but the Diamondbacks have several others that can replace Walker. His injury doesn't necessarily provide a path to at-bats for Locastro in center field. Additionally, with Ketel Marte (hamstring) set to begin a rehab assignment, he could be back by next week to take the majority of at-bats in center field.