Locastro left Saturday's game against the Nationals with a dislocated left pinky finger.
It's not yet clear how much time Locastro is expected to miss. Wyatt Mathisen replaced him in Saturday's contest, pushing Pavin Smith from first base to center field. Smith had never played center as a professional or in college, however, so the team may need to add an additional outfielder if Locastro misses an extended period.
