Locastro went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Athletics.

Locastro's fourth-inning single extended his hit streak to six games (9-for-27), and he tacked on his third steal of the season, tying him for third in MLB with a bunch of players. He continues to see regular opportunities in center field while Ketel Marte (hamstring) is on the injured list. While there is no definitive timetable for Marte, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reported it could take weeks for a recovery. Locastro is the primary fill-in for Marte in center.