Locastro is expected to be the runner used in the new extra-innings format this season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

MLB is introducing a new rule for extra innings: each team will begin their half of each frame with a runner on second base. The obvious choice is a speedy player like Locastro, who led the majors in 2019 with a 30.8 ft/sec sprint speed. "Everybody knows he can fly," manager Torey Lovullo said. "It is a good feeling to have. [But] we're going to have to figure out how to drive that run in." Locastro also projects as a fourth or fifth outfielder.