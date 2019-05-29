Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Faring well since callup
Locastro went 2-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Rockies.
Locastro made his third start since being called up Friday, but this was the first against a right-hander. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo had been deploying a platoon in left field to replace the injured David Peralta (shoulder), using Locastro against lefties and Blake Swihart when a right-hander started. Locastro has hit safely in all three starts and overall is 5-for-10 with three doubles, three RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored since the callup.
