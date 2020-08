Locastro went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs in Friday's 7-4 win over San Francisco.

Locastro filled in for Kole Calhoun in right field, just his fifth start in 33 games. The speedy, backup outfielder, who stole 17 bases over 91 games in 2019, has just one steal in 18 appearances in 2020.