Locastro started in center field, batted leadoff and went 1-for-5 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Rockies.

Locastro should see a steady flow of at-bats after the Diamondbacks placed Ketel Marte (hamstring) on the injured list Thursday. If Locastro can get on base with any regularity, he could be a source of steals; however, he has just a .238 on-base percentage over his first seven games.