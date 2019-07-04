Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Fills in for Peralta
Locastro entered Wednesday's game after left fielder David Peralta (shoulder) was removed. He went hitless in three at-bats in a 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Peralta is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, so we'll learn more about status. If he faces an extended absence, Locastro would be the main beneficiary.
