Locastro will start in right field and bat eighth Sunday against the Blue Jays.

It's the fourth straight start for Locastro, who snapped out of a 1-for-14 funk over his previous five games with a two-hit performance in Saturday's 6-0 win. Locastro and Jarrod Dyson are essentially fighting for one spot in the everyday lineup, but both could see their opportunities dwindle once Adam Jones (hamstring) returns to action.

More News
Our Latest Stories