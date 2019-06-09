Locastro will start in right field and bat eighth Sunday against the Blue Jays.

It's the fourth straight start for Locastro, who snapped out of a 1-for-14 funk over his previous five games with a two-hit performance in Saturday's 6-0 win. Locastro and Jarrod Dyson are essentially fighting for one spot in the everyday lineup, but both could see their opportunities dwindle once Adam Jones (hamstring) returns to action.