Locastro went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and two runs in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Giants.

Locastro made his second straight start since Friday's callup as San Francisco started left-handers in each contest. He's been an on-base machine in the two games, reaching base seven times, including being hit by a pitch three times Friday. The 26-year-old has been hit 161 times across parts of seven minor-league seasons and seven times in 34 plate appearances for Arizona in 2019. "I sort of realized that teams like to pound me in so I'm trying to use it as an advantage," Locastro told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "If they can't hit their spot in, then they hit me and I'm on base. Then I can be aggressive on the base paths and score a lot of runs." Locastro showed off his aggression Saturday, turning a bloop single into a double. He can make himself useful to the D-backs with his speed -- he stole eight bases in 24 games at Triple-A Reno in 2019 and has stolen at least 20 in every season since 2014 -- but it's uncertain he stays up with the club when Peralta is set to return.