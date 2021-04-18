The Diamondbacks placed Locastro (finger) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
As anticipated, Arizona deactivated Locastro after he sustained a dislocated pinkie finger on his left (non-throwing) hand in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Nationals. The Diamondbacks called up Nick Heath in a corresponding move, and he could end up serving as Locastro's primary replacement in center field, given that Arizona's other outfielders are ideally suited to the corner spots. Arizona will also need to settle on a new leadoff man in the short term, as Locastro had set the table in each of the team's last nine games.
