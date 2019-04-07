Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Joining Diamondbacks
Locastro was called up from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Locastro was acquired from the Yankees in January and didn't have to wait long before making his way to the majors. The 26-year-old is 2-for-12 in his big-league career and should serve as a reserve infielder for the Diamondbacks.
