Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Leading off in series finale
Locastro will start in left field and bat leadoff Monday against the Marlins.
Six of Locastro's last eight starts have come out of the leadoff spot, but the speedster's status as a short-side platoon player makes him difficult to justify including in lineups during weeks the Diamondbacks aren't facing a spate of left-handed starting pitchers. He'll at least make for a decent punt play in DFS contests while setting the table for Arizona against Marlins southpaw Caleb Smith. Locastro boasts a .365 on-base percentage on the season and has gone a perfect 9-for-9 on stolen-base attempts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Starts Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Fills in for Peralta•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Provides insurance in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Walks off Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Returns to bench role•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Fourth straight start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start