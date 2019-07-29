Locastro will start in left field and bat leadoff Monday against the Marlins.

Six of Locastro's last eight starts have come out of the leadoff spot, but the speedster's status as a short-side platoon player makes him difficult to justify including in lineups during weeks the Diamondbacks aren't facing a spate of left-handed starting pitchers. He'll at least make for a decent punt play in DFS contests while setting the table for Arizona against Marlins southpaw Caleb Smith. Locastro boasts a .365 on-base percentage on the season and has gone a perfect 9-for-9 on stolen-base attempts.

