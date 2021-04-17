Locastro's dislocated pinky finger is expected to send him to the injured list, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

It was a tough day for Locastro, who injured his finger while getting caught trying to steal second base, something that hadn't happened in his first 29 attempts at the major-league level. He needed four stitches due to the injury, per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. The Diamondbacks will likely need to call up someone who can play center field in his absence.