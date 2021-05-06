Locastro started in center field, batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 8-0 loss to the Marlins.

This was Locastro's first start since coming off the 10-day injured list. He had missed two weeks healing a fractured finger. The outfield situation changed while he was away, so he's not guaranteed to slip back into the primary center fielder role he had prior to the injury. Pavin Smith, who started in right field Wednesday, and Josh Rojas have performed well during Locastro's absence, giving manager Torey Lovullo options in center and right.