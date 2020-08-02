Locastro started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 11-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Locastro made his first start of the season, filling in for Kole Calhoun, after serving as pinch hitter, pinch runner and defensive replacement. For the season, he's 0-for-4 with two runs scored. If there's a world where Locastro gets consistent at-bats, the speedy outfielder, who stole 17 bags in 250 plate appearances in 2019, can be a source of steals.