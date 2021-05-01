Locastro (finger) could appear in games at the alternate site this weekend, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

That Locastro could appear in games this weekend puts him on schedule for a potential return before or during Arizona's upcoming road trip that begins Tuesday in Miami. Both Locastro and Christian Walker (oblique), who may also play this weekend at the alternate site, could rejoin the Diamondbacks during the road trip, which would reshape the lineup. Their returns would impact the opportunities for Nick Heath, Josh Rojas and Pavin Smith.