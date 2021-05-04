Locastro is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Before being forced to the injured list April 18 with a dislocated finger, Locastro appeared to have settled into an everyday role in center field for a banged-up Diamondbacks squad. Locastro is healthy again after being activated Monday, but he may have to settle for short-side platoon work in center for now, as Pavin Smith has impressed over the past two weeks as Arizona's primary leadoff man. Josh Rojas has also been showing a hot bat of late while serving as the main replacement in right field for Kole Calhoun (hamstring), which at least temporarily blocks another path to at-bats for Locastro.