Locastro served as a pinch runner and stole a base in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Reds.

While Locastro hasn't been in the starting lineup for the last five games, he is serving as a pinch runner and late-game defensive replacement. That has given him the opportunity to swipe bases as a pinch runner in each of the last two games, giving him 15 steals in 80 games (215 plate appearnces). On a per plate appearance level, Locastro ranks fourth with a steal every 14.33 appearances, trailing only Adalberto Mondesi (10.49), Mallex Smith (13.06) and teammate Jarrod Dyson (14.21). Opportunity will be the issue for Locastro, who is working in a bench role while Josh Rojas fills in at left field for the injured David Peralta (shoulder).

