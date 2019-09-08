Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Pads SB numbers
Locastro served as a pinch runner and stole a base in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Reds.
While Locastro hasn't been in the starting lineup for the last five games, he is serving as a pinch runner and late-game defensive replacement. That has given him the opportunity to swipe bases as a pinch runner in each of the last two games, giving him 15 steals in 80 games (215 plate appearnces). On a per plate appearance level, Locastro ranks fourth with a steal every 14.33 appearances, trailing only Adalberto Mondesi (10.49), Mallex Smith (13.06) and teammate Jarrod Dyson (14.21). Opportunity will be the issue for Locastro, who is working in a bench role while Josh Rojas fills in at left field for the injured David Peralta (shoulder).
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Enters for injured Marte•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Recalled to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Pops first MLB homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Leading off in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Starts Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...