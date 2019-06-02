Locastro went 1-for-1 with a stolen base, an RBI single and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Mets.

Locastro got aboard with a walk in the eighth inning as he pinch-hit for pitcher Zack Godley, coming around to score on a Ketel Marte single. Locastro then walked off with an 11th-inning single to score Kevin Cron. In his last eight games, Locastro has three steals and six runs scored while primarily playing left field in place of the injured David Peralta (shoulder).