Locastro went 1-for-2 with a double and was hit by a pitch in Monday's spring game against the Cubs.

Locastro took pitch off the helmet but stayed in the game. He's been a magnet for getting hit during his career and has been plunked five times over 36 spring plate appearances. He's expected to be part of a right-field platoon that fills in for Kole Calhoun (knee), who will miss at least the first two weeks of the regular season. Locastro should face left-handers while Pavin Smith slots in against righties.