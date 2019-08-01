Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Pops first MLB homer
Locastro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees.
Locastro started in place of the resting Adam Jones and popped his first home run in the majors. Power is not the outfielder's calling card; Locastro hit just 36 bombs across seven minor-league seasons (592 games).
