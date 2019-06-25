Locastro went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 8-5 win over the Dodgers.

Per usual, Locastro was in the lineup against a left-handed starter but had his lone hit against right-handed reliever Dylan Floro in the eighth inning, That's when the Diamondbacks plated four runs, including Locastro's two-run single that gave Arizona breathing room entering the final frame. The stolen base was Locastro's sixth of the season and first in 18 contests. He showed off his speed when called up late May, swiping three bags in six games, but went 17 games without one until Monday.