Locastro went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Marlins.

Locastro made his second start in seven games and snapped an 0-for-13 skid with a fifth-inning double. As injuries continue to pile up -- Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring) joined the MASH unit Thursday -- Locastro could reclaim a regular role in center field, if Pavin Smith makes a home at first base with Cabrera and Christian Walker (oblique) sidelined.