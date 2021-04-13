Locastro went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Athletics.

Locastro got on base in each of his first three at-bats and came around to score his lone run of the night in the third on a sac fly to center field. The 28-year-old has hit safely in his last five games, as he's filled in quite well since Ketel Marte (hamstring) hit the 10-day injured list last Thursday.