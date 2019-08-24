Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Recalled to majors
Locastro was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Locastro was called up to provide depth in the Diamondbacks' outfield after David Peralta (shoulder) was placed on the injured list. He is not in Saturday's lineup and may not get regular at-bats, though he's swiped 11 bases in just 68 games with Arizona this season.
