Locastro remained on the Diamondbacks' roster after the team activated David Peralta (shoulder) off the injured list Monday.

Locastro was originally summoned from Triple-A Reno when Peralta was placed on the IL, but he made such a positive impact that he'll stick around for a while longer. In nine games while Peralta was unavailable, Locastro posted a line of .321/.486/.500 with three stolen bases, four RBI and seven runs scored. He came off the bench as a pinch hitter Monday and popped out in his lone at-bat.