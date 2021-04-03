Locastro went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in a loss to San Diego on Friday.

A day after drilling a home run as a pinch hitter in his season debut, Locastro started in right field and led off for the Diamondbacks. He reached base on an infield single in the seventh inning and subsequently swiped second base before coming around to score on a Ketel Marte home run. Locastro is now a perfect 27-for-27 on stolen base attempts in his big-league career, highlighting his most valuable skill from a fantasy perspective. The 28-year-old may spend much of the season as a reserve, but his ability to get on base and swipe bags could make him a sneaky play when Arizona faces a left-handed starter.