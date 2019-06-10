Locastro is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

With Adam Jones (hamstring) back in the lineup for the series opener in Philadelphia, Locastro will be the odd man out of the outfield mix on the heels of four straight starts. The speedy Locastro could still get the opportunity to split time in center field with Jarrod Dyson, especially if shortstop Nick Ahmed's foot injury results in the versatile Ketel Marte seeing more time in the middle infield.