Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Scores twice, steals bag in win
Locastro went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Cardinals.
Locastro ignited the Diamondbacks' two-run first inning with a leadoff double and later swiped his 17th base of the season. He's not been caught yet while attempting to steal. Locastro has been part of the crew filling in for Ketel Marte (back) in center field and made his first start in five games. One member of that crew, Abraham Almonte, was removed from Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury. As such, there could be more opportunities over the final days of the regular season for Locastro, whose propensity to attempt steals could be useful.
