Locastro was traded from the Yankees to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Ronald Roman and cash considerations.

Locastro had been acquired for a low-minors pitcher and cash by the Yankees earlier this offseason and has now been flipped for a similar offer after losing his spot on the 40-man roster to DJ LeMahieu. He spent the last four years in the Dodgers' organization, cracking the big-league roster for just 21 games and going 2-for-11 at the plate. He could spend some time as a utility player in the majors this season but is unlikely to play a significant role.