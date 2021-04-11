Locastro went 4-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Reds.

With his swipe in the sixth inning, Locastro broke Tim Raines' major-league record for the most consecutive successful steals to begin a career (28-for-28). Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports that Locastro's spikes from Saturday's game will be going to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. All four of his hits were singles, but Locastro is off to a nice start as the regular center fielder in the absence of Ketel Marte (hamstring). Locastro has now led off in three consecutive games.